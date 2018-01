GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a suspect was arrested after a woman was stabbed in Grand Rapids Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Caledonia Street near Plainfield Avenue.

Police told 24 Hour News 8 that a woman was stabbed in the stomach. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman was arrested in connection to the stabbing, police said.

It’s unclear what led up to the incident.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit