Armed man arrested after standoff near Hartford





HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Hartford-area man who allegedly threatened people with a gun and then barricaded himself in his home was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the man threatened several people at a repair shop with what they described as an assault rifle. He then ran to his nearby home in the area of County Road 687 and 48th Avenue.

Authorities blocked off the road as Van Buren County SWAT surrounded the home.

The standoff lasted most of the day before the man was finally arrested without incident around 4:30 p.m.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

The man’s name was not released Wednesday. It’s not yet clear precisely what charges he will face.

