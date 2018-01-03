Boutique Blizzard for post-holiday deals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) With Christmas and the holiday shopping season behind us, you might think all those deals are gone as well…but that’s definitely not the case. In fact at some places, now is the time of year when you can find the best savings and even stock up on holiday decorations and gifts. That’s especially true at Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique and Dutton General Store.

Now Through Saturday you can find some of the best deals of the year at both Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique and Dutton General Store. This week at the boutique blizzard sale you’ll get 70% off all holiday items as well as 30% off everything else.

Myrtle Mae’s – 6464 Broadmoor SE

Dutton General Store – 3422 68th Street SE

