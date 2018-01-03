Downtown GR developers reveal plans for Studio Park hotel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A hotel billed as the first of its kind in Michigan will soon take shape in downtown Grand Rapids.

Developers Wednesday announced plans for a Canopy by Hilton hotel. The 164-room hotel will be located next to the Studio Park project’s piazza, which will host events throughout the year.

Celebration Cinema President J.D. Loeks said the Canopy by Hilton hotel will be one of the first of its kind in the world, focusing on the uniquely local culture in its design and features. The hotel will include a bistro, a bar that will serve locally brewed beer, as well as a rooftop bar overlooking Studio Park.

The $140 million Studio Park project announced in April 2016 is also slated to include a nine-screen theater, 250 living units, 40,000 square feet of retail and office space and a parking ramp. It will be built where two parking lots currently sit, at the corner of Ionia Avenue SW and Oakes Street SW, just south of Van Andel Arena.

>>Photos: Studio Project renderings

Studio Project renderings View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A courtesy rendering of the planned Canopy by Hilton hotel in downtown Grand Rapids. (Jan. 3, 2017) A courtesy rendering of the planned Canopy by Hilton hotel in downtown Grand Rapids. (Jan. 3, 2018) Parking lots where the proposed Studio C movie theater and apartments will be located, if approved. (April 11, 2016) A rendering of the proposed theater project for downtown Grand Rapids. A rendering of the proposed theater project for downtown Grand Rapids. A rendering of the proposed theater project for downtown Grand Rapids.

Canopy by Hilton is expected to open in Grand Rapids in the fourth quarter of 2019.

