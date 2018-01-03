EB I-196 closed after crash in Ottawa Co.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash on Wednesday has shut down an Ottawa County highway while crews work to clear the scene.

Eastbound I-196 is closed at 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville while emergency responders work the scene. A timetable for the road to reopen has not yet been determined.

It happened around 11:52 a.m. on eastbound I-196 near Hudsonville in Ottawa County, dispatchers said.

Details on how many vehicles were involved, the extent of injuries or the cause of the crash were not immediately available.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

