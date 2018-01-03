Gas prices: What drivers can expect in 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers, get ready to pay more at the pump this year.

The analysts at GasBuddy.com released their gas price forecast for 2018 on Wednesday.

The group emphasized that its forecast is based on what could happen with supply and demand with some volatility factored in, but they cannot anticipate every event that can impact gas prices, like Hurricane Harvey did in 2017.

BEST MONTHS TO FILL UP

Drivers looking for the best deals on regular gas should fill up now. GasBuddy expects regular gas prices nationwide to average to about $2.41 per gallon in January, climbing to $2.59 per gallon in March.

However, drivers who use diesel will likely see the lowest national prices in July, at $2.59 per gallon, and the highest in January and December, at $2.86 and $2.84 per gallon, respectively.

GREAT LAKES REGION VS. NATIONAL AVERAGE

GasBuddy expects prices at the pump nationwide to average out to about $2.57 per gallon of regular gas and $2.70 per gallon of diesel throughout the year. Analysts anticipate regular gas prices to peak in May, with most gas stations charging $2.57 to $2.88 per gallon.

However, GasBuddy points out that the Great Lakes region is “susceptible to severe price spikes” because the area relies on a few dominant refineries, which can encounter unexpected problems, especially when switching from “winter blend” to “summer blend.”

Gas prices traditionally rise when refineries switch their gasoline blend as part of federal environmental regulations, which GasBuddy says can impact prices by $0.25 to $0.75 per gallon.

When it comes to major U.S. cities, gas prices in Detroit should also stay under the $3 mark this year, based on GasBuddy’s estimates. The company anticipates regular prices in Motor City to peak between $2.75 and $2.95 per gallon.

HOW IT WILL HIT YOUR WALLET

In 2018, GasBuddy anticipates the average U.S. household will spend $1,898 on gasoline, up $133 from the year prior.

The company says its definition of a household is based on U.S. Census Bureau numbers, which say the average U.S. household contains 1.8 vehicles and 2.53 people.

“Motorists probably won’t be getting pumped up to pay more at the pump this year, but should find some solace in knowing we won’t come anywhere near record prices this year while most of the country will continue to see plenty of prices in the $2 per gallon range,” stated head petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan in the 21-page report.

