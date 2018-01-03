Man accused of killing girlfriend in Wyoming charged

Related Coverage K-9 finds suspect after woman killed in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of killing his girlfriend on New Year’s Day was formally charged Wednesday.

LaDale Williams-Nelson, 37, was arraigned in 62nd District Court on open murder, domestic violence, interfering with electronic communications (911) and felony weapon charges. His bond was denied and Williams-Nelson will remain at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

Williams-Nelson is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend, 25-year-old Leticia Vela, at his home in the 2100 block of Lee Street SW early Monday morning.

He allegedly left the home on foot after the shooting, but was found a mile away from the house. Police recovered a weapon, which was reported stolen out of Kentwood in 2016, in the area.

The case remains under investigation.

