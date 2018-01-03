Mercy Health Saint Mary’s reveals revamped birthing rooms





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When it comes to babies, mothers know best. Mercy Health Saint Mary’s kept that in mind while designing its new labor and delivery rooms.

The cold, operating room-style areas that welcomed babies into this world for generations are long gone.

“It’s an experience for everyone. We want to promote that experience for everybody and have the best bonding experience for mom and baby,” said Linda Foster, clinical services manager for the Mercy Health Birth Center at Saint Mary’s.

The childbirth experience has changed. More women are choosing not to go through labor lying down.

The nine new rooms in the labor and delivery unit at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s have room to move. They also feature showers with jets for hydrotherapy and jacuzzi tubs.

“We’ve really designed these rooms for everyone. We’ve designed it that (way) by really focusing on the significant other, or the support person, or the family, knowing that it’s not just an experience for the mom and baby, but for the whole family,” said Foster.

For long labors, dads and other family members may need to sleep. Couches in the new rooms quickly convert into beds.

The space is also designed so new mothers can keep their eyes on baby at all times.

“Sometimes there’s need where the baby needs resuscitation and needs more medical care. And that’s over in this area which is spacious enough that the mom can see from her bed in addition to her support people being able to be right there next to that baby,” Foster explained, gesturing to a space in one of the rooms.

With special touches like a sound machine that plays soothing natural sounds like rain, Mercy Health Saint Mary’s new labor and delivery rooms are less like a hospital room and more like home.

The community is invited to check out the newly renovated space during an open house on Friday, Jan. 5, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The birth center is located on the ninth floor of Mercy Health Saint Mary’s, at 200 Jefferson Ave. SE in Grand Rapids.

