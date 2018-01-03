New app improves Kzoo Co. Silent Observer

Related Coverage New software improves Muskegon Co. Silent Observer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County Silent Observer is launching an app to improve its users’ experience and improve the quality of tips received.

The app, “P3 Tips” allows users to submit completely anonymous tips without length limitations and allows images, video and documents to be uploaded with it. It is available for download on iOS and Android devices.

In a release, Kalamazoo County officials said the new program will enhance communications with the public and build a safer and more trusting community.

Users can also use the app to access Silent Observer in Kent and Muskegon counties.

Anyone can submit a tip by calling or texting 269.343.2100 or online.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

