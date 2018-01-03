Now accepting Nominations for 2018 Connecting with Community Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This is our tenth year celebrating the Connecting with Community Awards! We are looking to recognize collaborative community partnerships in West Michigan. We know there is great work being done in the community and we want to highlight it. No project is too big or too small if it makes a positive impact. These Connecting with Community Awards are based on the inspiration, partnership and long lasting impact in areas like community service, literacy, diversity, health, education and safety.

We are looking for two or more entities working together using each other’s resources and support to accomplish their goals. It can be businesses, non-profits, organizations or individuals. Their work together should improve and benefit the community and help solve existing problems. Community projects should be on-going or began last year. The partnerships should have a goal with measurable results.

Deadline for nominations is Tuesday February 22nd 2018!

Eight finalists will be selected and featured on 24 Hour News 8 during the months of March, April and May. A celebration reception with all the winners will be held on Wednesday May 23rd. We want to recognize your partnership, here’s a way to create awareness for your efforts and share your success! Also, follow us as we prepare for the Connecting with Community Awards this year on Twitter by using the official hashtag: #CWCAwards.

Download a copy of the entry form here or fill out the form below to nominate.

