Pickup sought after multivehicle wreck on I-69

CONVIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Calhoun County authorities are looking for a pickup truck that was involved in a crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of I-69 in Convis Township, between Olivet and Marshall.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says that after a vehicle slid into the ditch, it was pulled out by a pickup truck. The pickup then backed into southbound traffic, at which point it was hit by an SUV. That SUV was then struck by a semi-truck and shoved into the ditch.

The driver of the SUV, a 22-year-old Clarkston man, was rushed to Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo with life-threatening injuries.

The pickup took off. The sheriff’s office said witnesses described it as a silver four-door Ford F-250 or F-350. A witness thought it was an early 2000s model, possibly from 2006. It had a sticker that reads “Stroke This” on the font, a black bolt on after-market fender flares, after-market wheels, a silver or chrome tool box across the back of the cab and a dog kennel in the bed. It sustained damage to the rear bumper, rear lights and at least one of the fender flares.

The driver was described as a white man in his early to mid-20s with a thin build who was about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a Carhartt jacket a sock hat. His passenger was a white woman passenger wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt. There was also a dog in the truck.

Anyone with information about the truck or its driver is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880. You can also contact Silent Observer at 269.964.3888 or by texting CRIMES (247-637) with the keyword SOTIP and then your tip.

