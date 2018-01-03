Snow removal at Ford Airport an ‘art’





CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — When the snow starts to fly, there’s never a dull moment for Dan Brown and his fellow field maintenance crew members at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

“Doing it 10 years now, every winter is different,” Brown said while at the wheel of the large snow clearing machine.

Although the objective of getting snow off the pavement remains the same, the work of crews keeping runways clear is different from their road commission counterparts.

Crews used large brushes to whisk away a light dusting of snow that fell in West Michigan on Wednesday. When heavier, wet snow falls, airport crews use a large-capacity snowblower or plow without steel blades to protect runways from damage.

Airport crews also protect runways by avoiding using salt to melt ice, and instead use a special chemical cocktail to keep them clear.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport field maintenance crew supervisor Jeff McNally said his crews use heated sand, liquid de-icer potassium acetate and solid deicer sodium formate.

“What we’re looking for is optimum performance, speed,” he said. “Speed in terms of closures on runways. The ability to get on and off is critical when time is money.”

Crews head out in formation in what they call the Conga line with one plow behind and to the side of the next. They work to push north.

“We look at it as an art, in terms of how we remove snow from our airfield pavement,” McNally said.

It’s not just about keeping runways at the airport open.

Those who have had to deal with cancelled flights understand the domino effect a closed runway can have on air travel.

“We’re challenged like all airports are challenged in the Snow Belt,” McNally said.

To face those challenges, the airport continues to upgrade their snow removal equipment and techniques. But it’s the people behind the wheel who bring it all together.

“You never know what you’re going to get. You can get two inches of snow or we could get a foot,” Brown said. “It’s all got to be treated the same.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

