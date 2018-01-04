1 killed in crash in northern Kent County

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a multivehicle car crash in northern Kent County Thursday, police say.

The crash happened near the intersection of 14 Mile Road and Wabasis Avenue NE in rural Oakfield Township, west of Greenville.

Michigan State Police responded to the scene. They confirmed that one person was killed. They were still awaiting updates on others injured, though they did not say how many people were hospitalized.

Authorities have not yet provided details about the circumstances of the crash, nor have they provided any information about the person who was killed.

