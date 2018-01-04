Apartment fire kills 1 in Kent Co.

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 67-year-old man was killed in an Alpine Township fire Thursday.

It happened at 2:50 p.m. Thursday at an apartment at 922 4 Mile Rd. NW.

Police said firefighters arrived on scene and saw smoke coming from the apartment. Upon entering the building, they discovered the man deceased in the living room.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and Michigan State Police are assisting in its investigation. Police have not released the identity of the victim because family has not yet been notified.

