Award-winning library director: Evolve or go extinct





EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Adapt or die: That’s the message from the leader of the Kent District Library system, who is the first in the state to earn a major national honor.

KDL Director Lance Werner was recently named Librarian of the Year by Library Journal. The award has been handed out for the past three decades, but Werner is the first in Michigan to get it.

“Generally speaking, award winners are from large libraries like San Francisco or Philadelphia,” Werner said.

Innovation is one reason Werner earned the honor.

“It goes back to not being sentimental and always challenging the status quo,” Werner said.

He’s among library directors nationwide who are looking for ways to remain relevant in a digital age when book fines and the Dewey decimal system seem like relics of the past.

“Because we have to. Libraries need to evolve or they’re going to go extinct,” Werner explained.

Walking into KDL’s East Grand Rapids branch, you can see some breaks in tradition.

“There’s no big desk here… once upon a time there was,” Werner said. “We felt the big desk was kind of a barrier for people accessing the collection.”

Books still play a big role at the library. However, since Werner took over seven years ago, the number of books carried by KDL branches has dropped from 1.1 million to 920,000.

Meanwhile, e-book circulation has taken off. The KDL system boasts the largest library e-book collection in the state, which reaches well beyond the walls of our neighborhood library.

“We can be with KDL patrons anywhere in the world at any time. We want to meet people on their own terms. E-books and other electronic material allow us to do that,” Werner said.

