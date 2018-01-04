Boil water advisory issued on Kzoo street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Kalamazoo has issued a boil water advisory after a water main break Thursday.

The advisory is issued for Paterson Street between Douglas Avenue and Staples Street, and is only considered precautionary.

A water main break caused a temporary loss of pressure and interruption of water service. The advisory expected to be lifted by Jan. 7.

People in the affected area are advised to use bottled water for consumption or boil tap water for two minutes before drinking. There are no precautionary measures for water used for personal hygiene.

