Cities urge residents to run water to prevent frozen pipes

BELDING, Mich. (WOOD) — The persistently bitter cold temperatures are leading to more calls for West Michigan residents to keep their tap water running.

The city of Belding is urging its residents to let a stream of cold water the size of a pencil lead run continuously from their faucet to help prevent pipes from freezing until further notice.

The city says it will discount water bills for residents who do so if they contact the city during regular business hours by calling 616.794.1900, extension 217.

Belding isn’t the first West Michigan community to encourage residents to keep their water running. A week ago, Kalamazoo officials advised city water customers to run their faucets non-stop until April 1 or further notice, because far-reaching frost was causing water lines to freeze.

City officials also shared several red flags that your pipes or meter may be freezing, including:

A slight decrease in water pressure

Rusty or cloudy water

Extremely cold water that’s less than 35 degrees

A history of freezing water lines

Kalamazoo residents with questions are encouraged to contact the city’s water emergency line at 269.337.8148.

