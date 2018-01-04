Crash knocks out power in East GR

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A one-car crash has left over 100 people without power Thursday evening.

It happened around 4:35 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Robinson Road and Plymouth Avenue.

Police said there were no injuries in the crash in which a car struck a pole. Details on what caused the crash were not immediately available.

Consumers Energy hasn’t provided a timeline for when power would be restored at this time.

More information will be provided when it becomes available. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

