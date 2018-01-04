E. coli outbreak reaches MI; romaine lettuce suspected

ATLANTA (WOOD) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is trying to determine if romaine lettuce is to blame for an E. coli outbreak that’s reached Michigan.

As of Dec. 28, a total of 17 people had reported falling ill in 13 states, including one person in Michigan. Those sickened reported symptoms from Nov. 15 through Dec. 8.

The CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration are trying to determine if the outbreak is linked to cases of E. coli in Canada, which have been connected to romaine lettuce.

The CDC says preliminary results of whole genome sequencing show both outbreaks appear to be closely related. Public health officials are now interviewing people to determine what common food they may have eaten before falling ill.

Federal officials say until they’ve identified the source of the outbreak, they cannot recommend whether consumers should avoid a romaine lettuce.

