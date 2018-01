GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Next weekend, January 12-14, there’s only one place to be if you’re looking for ideas when it comes to remodeling or building a new home. The Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Home Show has made waves in West Michigan as one of the must-attend during expo season. eightWest is giving you the chance to win a 4-pack of tickets. Enter below.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit