Grandville family searches for sister adopted 48 years ago

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Facebook post from a Grandville family on New Year’s Day is getting thousands of shares as they try to find a “long-lost sister.” She was put up for adoption years before any of her siblings were born and now they want to meet her.

“We’ve grown up with each other, it’s always in the back of your mind,” Rachel Deckrow Rydbeck said. “Around Christmas time, when you’re with family and family is the focus, but there is another one of us out there.”

Her mother, Karen Deckrow, made the most difficult decision of her life 48 years ago — to give her baby up for adoption. She was a 20-year-old Central Michigan University student when she became pregnant.

“I was a strict Catholic. Of course, we were going to get married because that’s what you did, right? Then he wrote a letter to my dad saying, ‘I can’t do this,’” Deckrow explained.

Though abortion was illegal at the time, her school counselor said it would be possible to find a safe one. But that wasn’t an option in her mind.

“We had always felt really strongly that life is precious and protected,” Deckrow said. “The choice was only whether to keep her or [put her up for adoption.]”

When she was three months pregnant, Deckrow chose adoption and tried not to look back. She felt that at 20 years old, the baby deserved more than what she could give. It wasn’t until she had married her husband and they had their first child together that her decision fully sank in.

“It was the hardest when I had Sara, because that is when I realized what I gave up. That’s when I remember crying, really crying, but by then, you have a baby, and so does somebody else,” Deckrow said.

When her each of kids had turned 10, Deckrow told them about their half-sister. It’s a conversation they all remember well. At the time, her children were curious about the sister they had never met and even excited to know she was out there somewhere. Now, the excitement is about the possibility of a Facebook post leading to a meeting.

“Our hope is to find her. We have learned in life that opportunities arise and you see what comes of them and walk through them. Sometimes things come from them that you never expected,” Rydbeck said.

Deckrow’s youngest daughter, Kaylie, is pregnant with her second child and says becoming a mother has changed her perspective.

“Growing up, I was definitely curious. Now as I’m older and have children, there is a big part of me that wants this even more for my mom. I think that if I had a child and had no idea whatever happened to them, it would really pull at my heart,” she explained.

Deckrow is also excited and nervous about the outcome of their search.

“I don’t usually get swayed emotionally, even though I feel emotions really strong. I would love to see, I guess, how it all turned out for her. Even though I feel on the fence, what if it wasn’t so good,” she said.

This is also difficult because Deckrow is a private person who doesn’t typically post anything on Facebook — let alone something so personal. At the time she was pregnant, she kept it well-hidden, living with a host family and sneaking into her parents’ home wearing a baggy coat. It’s strange for her to think about how many people will now know her story.

“I didn’t think about it. Now they know my past, but it’s so different now and I think it’s worth it,” Deckrow said.

Rydbeck said she and her siblings don’t have any expectations for what would come of the meeting. They don’t need her to answer any questions or commit to having a relationship with them. They simply want to know her.

Their mom would like to ask her biological daughter some questions and tell her one thing:

“I love you. What else do you say?”

