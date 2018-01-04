Holland Twp. Chick-fil-A to open next month

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The newest Chick-fil-A location in West Michigan will open its doors next month.
In July 2016, the company paid nearly $1.8 million for the property off of US-31 near James Street at and began construction of the building in August.
The store will be hiring as many as 120 people in full- and part-time positions to operate the nearly 5,000-square-foot building with two drive-thru lanes and a two-story play area for children.
Chick-fil-A said it will be bringing 15 to 20 new locations to Michigan over the next five years. Currently, there are three West Michigan locations in Portage, Gaines Township and Wyoming.