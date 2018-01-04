Kalamazoo officers searching for robber who attacked driver

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo officers are searching for a robber who attacked a driver as she was leaving her vehicle.

It happened in the 1300 block of S. Westnedge Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the victim had parked her vehicle and was getting out of it when the suspect came up behind her and indicated he had a gun. Officers say the suspect hit the victim in her head with a blunt object before taking her property and running.

The victim was treated for a minor injury.

Officers searched the area for the suspect, to no avail.

Anyone with information leading to the robber is encouraged to contact the KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

