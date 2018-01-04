Kid Rock donates $25K to W. MI food bank

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kid Rock is making a large donation to a West Michigan food bank.
The musician tweeted images of two checks being donated to food banks. He is sending $25,000 to Second Harvest West Michigan and another $25,000 to a Tennessee food bank.
In his tweets, he said he thinks it is important to help others out and encouraged others to do the same.
Second Harvest West Michigan is part of Feeding America food banks, and is based in Comstock Park. The organization’s website says it delivers reclaimed food to multiple causes in 40 counties in Michigan.