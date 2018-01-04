Kid Rock donates $25K to W. MI food bank

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kid Rock is making a large donation to a West Michigan food bank.

The musician tweeted images of two checks being donated to food banks. He is sending $25,000 to Second Harvest West Michigan and another $25,000 to a Tennessee food bank.

I also wanted to start 2018 off on a positive note, hoping to influence others who have been as blessed as me, by donating 50k to The Second Harvest Food Banks of West Michigan and Middle Tennessee (25k each – the checks will go out today). pic.twitter.com/lbPiBQIQ2e — Kid Rock (@KidRock) January 4, 2018

In his tweets, he said he thinks it is important to help others out and encouraged others to do the same.

I think it is important to help others out, especially this time of year when it is cold and the holidays can be such a strain on some who are really struggling to try to make ends meet. Please do what you can to help. They have other locations all across America — Kid Rock (@KidRock) January 4, 2018

Second Harvest West Michigan is part of Feeding America food banks, and is based in Comstock Park. The organization’s website says it delivers reclaimed food to multiple causes in 40 counties in Michigan.

