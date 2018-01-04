Missing Michigan woman found dead in cold

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Authorities say a 65-year-old woman who reportedly had dementia was found dead after apparently wandering away from her suburban Detroit home in frigid temperatures.

Police in Macomb County’s Shelby Township say the woman’s husband told them they went to sleep Wednesday night at their home and she was gone when he awoke Thursday morning. She was found dead along the Macomb Orchard Trail wearing a bathrobe and slippers.

Her cause of death is under investigation.

Recent cold weather is suspected as a factor in several other Michigan deaths in the past few days.

On Saturday, a relative discovered the body of an 80-year-old woman outside her Hastings apartment, in the bitter cold. Police have not yet released the results of an autopsy on the woman, or her name.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office says the cause of death is also pending for 54-year-old Dwayne Johnson, who was found dead Monday outside Detroit’s Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Police say he may have succumbed to the cold.

