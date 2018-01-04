Nassar won’t have to pay fee to appeal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A federal judge will allow a former doctor for Michigan State University and U.S. Olympic gymnasts to appeal his 60-year prison sentence as an indigent.

Larry Nassar told the court he can’t pay the $505 filing fee to appeal, though the precise reason why is unclear because the documents he filed to show that have not been made public.

In December, Nassar, 54, received three consecutive 20-year sentences on federal charges after authorities say they found he was in possession of tens of thousands of electronic images of child pornography. He soon filed a formal notice saying he would appeal.

More than 140 girls and women accuse Nassar of molesting them.

In November, he pleaded guilty to molesting seven girls while working in the Lansing area. Under the terms of a plea agreement, the minimum sentence would be 25 years behind bars in that case. However, a judge may go above that at sentencing later this month.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

