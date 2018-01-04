Olympic figure skater dances to his own tune





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a surprise when Jason Brown qualified for the Winter Olympics four years ago.

After coming home with a bronze medal in team figure skating, Brown has become a favorite to secure a spot in the 2018 games in PyeongChang.

Brown is hoping his unique choice of music is helping him make the most of his opportunity to become a two-time Olympian. Most figure skaters will say the music is an essential part of their routine because of the connection it has with them and the judges.

“When choosing music, it’s such a compromise,” he said. “What do the judges want? Because you’re getting scored.”

When Brown steps on the ice for his Olympic qualifier, “Hamilton” will blast through the speakers to accompany his routine. He said he had to convince his coach and choreographer to allow him to skate to the interesting choice in tunes.

“I pushed really hard about it because I was so passionate about it,” Brown said. “It means so much to me.”

After a constant push on his choreographer and coach, they relented and allowed him to build his routine to “Hamilton.”

Brown also reached out to the show’s creator, Lin Manuel Miranda, and was happily surprised with a response.

“(It) is crazy, it’s not like I’ve talk to him directly (or) face-to-face,” Brown said. “But he has over social media acknowledged the fact. It took me over a week to recover from that.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

