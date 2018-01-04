Possible changes coming to election of BC mayor

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Some big changes could be coming to the way voters in Battle Creek elect their mayor, commissioners and other elected officials.

Battle Creek voters have never elected their own mayor because the Battle Creek City Commission picks its own mayor from one of its nine elected commissioners each year.

“We’ve heard some feedback from the community and some discussion amongst some commissioners that maybe we should consider a direct-elect mayor from the people,” said Battle Creek City Manager Rebecca Fleury.

City commissioners created a Blue Ribbon Advisory Committee this week. It will study whether voters should directly elect the mayor and vice mayor and whether the current one-year term for mayor should be extended.

“I think it’s tough to be the mayor,” Fleury said. “I think there’s a lot of demands for your time and attention, as the mayor, and one year I think is really difficult.”

City commissioners serve two-year terms, which the committee could also lengthen.

“I think two years is a short amount of time for a commissioner to kind of grasp all of the expectations, and the knowledge you need about the organization,” Fleury said.

Another issue: city commissioners don’t serve staggered terms. All commissioners are up for election the same year.

“So, potentially, you could have nine new commissioners put in place for an election, and that’s not comforting to some commissioners and to the community,” Fleury said.

The committee could also recommend changes to the size of Battle Creek’s city commission.

“Nine is kind of a unique number for a city our size,” she said.

Fleury said a similar committee looked into these issues several years ago and recommended no changes.

“But I think the community changes, commissioners change, the discussion in the community changes about what we should be thinking about, so I think they felt that there was enough input from the prior commission, this commission and from the community that it was probably time to have the conversation again,” said Fleury.

This Blue Ribbon Advisory Committee can only make recommendations. If it does recommend changes, it would be up to the commission to decide whether to have the public vote on each issue in an election.

