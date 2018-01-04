Sewer backup moves inmates in Ionia Co. Jail

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are working to resolve a sewage backup at the Ionia County Jail on Thursday.

An unknown problem is causing sewage to back up into two areas of the jail that houses roughly 80 inmates, Ionia County Sheriff Dale Miller said. The inmates have been temporarily moved within the facility.

Miller said the problem could be caused by the pipes frozen or damaged pipes, or inmates clogging the system.

Crews are working to correct the situation immediately. If an immediate solution isn’t available, the inmates impacted by the backup will be moved to another facility.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

