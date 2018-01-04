Snow through Saturday before Arctic air retreats





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan is in the midst of an extended deep freeze, with wind chill advisories away from the lakeshore and winter storm warnings and advisories close to the lake.

Lake-effect snow will continues Friday and Saturday, with the heaviest accumulations in Allegan and Van Buren counties. South Haven could see up to 11 inches by Saturday night, while Holland should see about six inches. Areas east of US-131 shouldn’t get much.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for Allegan, Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties through 7 a.m. Saturday. Muskegon, Oceana and Ottawa counties are under winter weather advisories until then.

Over the last 10 days, the temperature has been 18.4 degrees colder than average. During those 10 days, the thermometer has not reached 20 degrees. We’ll add two more days to that string, making this the second-longest stretch of below-20-degree days in Grand Rapids history and the longest stretch in over 100 years.

However, the Arctic air retreats early next week. We’ll be back into the 20s Sunday afternoon and into the low 30s on Monday. We may see temperatures as warm as the upper 30s next Thursday with a chance of rain showers.

The latest 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for Jan. 12 through Jan. 18 shows near-average temperatures for the Great Lakes as the Arctic air retreats back into Canada.

With the cold air hanging on a couple more days, remember to observe odd/even parking where that is required, keep your pets indoors, shovel out fire hydrants if necessary and make sure the kids don’t play by the side of the road. It’s a good time to feed the birds and perhaps check on your friends and neighbors when we have the coldest and snowiest days.

The longest streak of below freezing days in Grand Rapids was 45 days from Dec. 26, 1976 through Feb. 8, 1977. The winter of 1976-77 tied 1903-04 for coldest winter ever in Grand Rapids. We had three cold and snowy winters in a row in the late 1970s, including the Blizzard of ’78 ( which dumped 15 inches of snow on Grand Rapids in 15 hours). That was followed by the coldest February ever in Grand Rapids and the fifth coldest March. In the winter of 1978-79, we had a record high ice cover on the Great Lakes.

