Snowmobiler sent to hospital after collision with pickup

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday after colliding with a pickup truck while driving a snowmobile.

It happened at 6:17 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of W Howard City Edmore Road and Federal Road at the White Pine Trail crossing.

Police said the 49-year-old snowmobiler was traveling south on the White Pine Trail and failed to stop at Howard City Edmore Road, causing the pickup truck to strike the snowmobile. The snowmobiler was ejected on impact.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, and the driver of the pickup was not injured in the incident.

Police said the snowmobiler was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and there were no other contributing factors to the crash.

