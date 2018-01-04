Teen gun thief gets jail, probation with curfew

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, 17-year-old Desiree Taggart found out she will spend eight months in the Kent County jail for her part as the getaway driver in a series of gun store break-ins that resulted in dozens of illegal weapons on the streets.

The sentence came down in Kent County Circuit Court despite her attorney’s plea for a release on time served.

“Your honor, Ms. Taggart stepped forward right away, cooperated with the prosecutor’s office and the detectives,” defense attorney John Beason told Judge Mark Trusock.

At the sentencing proceedings, the judge noted that Taggart and her co-defendants bought hammers and sledgehammers from a Meijer, then used those tools to break into the Reilly’s Ace Hardware on Michigan Street. After they failed to get guns there, they used smartphones to find other nearby gun stores. They tried another store without success, then went to Barracks 616 gun shop in Cascade Township.

Internet history and text messages from the teens’ phones, as well as Snapchat exchanges, helped police make their case.

A total of 15 guns were stolen from Barracks 616 in the Sept. 23 break-in. A week earlier, some of the same people stole 18 guns from Cabela’s in Grandville. Despite a $5,000 reward offered for information on the guns, 28 remain at large after they were sold in Muskegon.

“Who knows what kinds of murders, robberies or what else is going to be done,” Trusock said. “Putting this amount of guns on the street is just outrageous.”

Taggart told the judge she was involved because she was keeping bad company.

“I plan on furthering my education and changing the people who I hang out with when I get out,” she said in court.

She had hoped that she would leave jail after 87 days behind bars. She wept as she was instead sentenced to more jail time and a 9 p.m. curfew every night for the next three years during probation.

Six other juveniles suspects in the break-ins remain in the system. All but the youngest are looking at time in juvenile detention. The oldest defendant, 18-year-old Cameron Ellis-Ayers, is scheduled for trial on Feb. 19 on numerous gun and break-in charges. He faces significant prison time if convicted.

