We’re off to see the Wizard!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) There truly is no place like home…as the greatest family musical of all time, the wonderful WIZARD OF OZ, twists its way into Kalamazoo! Today we have Thom and Bethany from Miller Auditorium with all the details.

The entire family will be captivated as they travel down the Yellow Brick Road and beyond with Dorothy, Toto and their friends the Cowardly Lion, Tin Man and Scarecrow in this lavish production, featuring breathtaking special effects, dazzling choreography and classic songs. A spectacular celebration of the iconic 1939 MGM film, THE WIZARD OF OZ will blow you away from the moment the tornado touches down and transports you to a dazzling Oz, complete with munchkins and flying monkeys. Don’t miss the chance to travel Over the Rainbow and experience this national treasure on stage.

Part of the Zhang Financial Broadway in West Michigan Series, THE WIZARD OF OZ tickets are available now. More information can be found by calling (269) 387-2300 or (800) 228-9858, online at http://www.millerauditorium.com or by visiting the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office. Groups of 10 or more can call (269) 387-2312 for special discounts.

Friday, January 5, 2018 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, January 7, 2018 at 1 p.m.

Tickets range from $32-$77.

Visit the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office or call

(269) 387-2300 or (800) 228-9858. For more information, visit www.millerauditorium.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

