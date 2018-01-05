CEO reveals list of Gander Mountain stores reopening

Related Coverage Gander Mountain’s new CEO releases list of stores to stay open

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Gander Mountain store in the Kalamazoo area will soon reopen under a new name and new ownership.

The shuttered Gander Mountain at 5348 S. Westnedge Ave. in Portage is on the list of 69 stores slated to open as a Gander Outdoors location.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. CEO Marcus Lemonis revealed the list during a Facebook Live post on Wednesday. His list also included stores in Utica, Marquette, Flint, Traverse City, Coldwater, Saginaw and Port Huron.

Lemonis said a few Gander Outdoors locations have already opened, including the store in Utica. He said all stores included on the list will be open by the end of May or middle of June.

Lemonis says the new Gander Outdoors stores will feature three “very distinct” departments, including one for hunting and firearms; another for everything marine-related; and another for active sports, camping and outdoor recreation.

“In those three distinct areas, those businesses will live inside a Gander, and there will potentially be some standalone stores in certain markets,” Lemonis said.

Camping World bought Gander Mountain after the retail chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2017. Two months later, Camping World purchased Gander Mountain and Overton’s and held a going out of business sale at all 126 Gander Mountain stores nationwide.

Last year, Lemonis tweeted that the Gander Mountain stores near 28th Street in Kentwood and off Canal Avenue Grandville would stay open. However, they were not included in his reopening announcement.

