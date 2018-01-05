Father and daughter found dead inside Niles home

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating the deaths of a man and adult daughter in Niles after finding their bodies inside the man’s home.

A concerned neighbor called police after not seeing his neighbors for a while and a large amount of snow built up on the cars in the driveway. Officers went to a residence in the 600 block of Woodruff Street in Niles around 5:42 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the home, they saw the 81-year-old male resident lying on a couch but didn’t see his chest rising and assumed he was deceased.

Upon entry, officers found Albert Bivins and his daughter, 55-year-old Patricia Bivins, deceased in the home. Officers also discovered the temperature inside the home was below 32 degrees despite functioning gas and electric services.

An autopsy was performed on the victims, which was unable to determine the cause and time of death at the time. Police said they will be notified of lab results within two weeks, which will narrow the cause of death.

Police said there is no suspicion of foul play and the cause of death for both victims was not violent in any way.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Niles Police Department at 269.683.0404.

