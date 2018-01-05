GR doctor: Extreme cold can trigger more migraines





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The arctic conditions that have gripped West Michigan and much of the U.S. are creating major headaches for millions of people.

About 36 million Americans deal with crippling migraines, which can be triggered by the cold.

“It is a very burdensome condition,” said Dr. Min Zhu, a neurologist with Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in Grand Rapids.

Zhu says pressure changes combined with dangerously frigid conditions trigger migraines for millions of people. The symptoms are more extreme than the average headache.

“Most patients will present with throbbing, pounding headaches, nausea, vomiting, light and noise sensitivity. So if you see this type of pattern, you’ll want to talk to your doctor about it,” she explained.

Zhu says certain food choices can also lead to migraines, including skipping meals, eating too much chocolate or cheese, or overdoing it on the red wine, processed foods or meals containing a lot of MSG.

Sleep deprivation can also bring about migraines.

The doctor says your best weapon is water. Migraine sufferers should drink at least eight cups of it a day.

“You also want to make sure you have medication ready,” said Zhu. “You want to take the medication at the onset of headaches because the earlier you take medication, the better it will be.”

Zhu also recommends regular exercise, meditation and breathing tactics to reduce stress-related migraines.

And if you can, avoid the cold and stay inside.

