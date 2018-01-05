Greenville Kmart among 103 stores slated to close

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Attention, shoppers: Another retailer is shutting its doors for good in Greenville.

Sears Holdings Corp. recently announced its closing 103 more stores, including 64 Kmart locations and 39 Sears stores. The closure list includes two Michigan Kmart stores in Greenville and Richmond. No Sears stores in Michigan are included in the latest round of shutdowns, which will take place between early March and April.

Sears plans to begin liquidation sales as soon as Jan. 12.

Sears has closed several West Michigan stores since the fall of 2016, including Kmarts in Byron and Plainfield townships and the Sears store in the Woodland Mall.

According to the company’s website, the two newest closures will leave Kmart with 19 stores in Michigan, including locations in Battle Creek, Hastings and Marshall.

In October, Sears announced it would no longer sell Whirlpool appliances, ending a partnership spanning more than a century.

Market research firm TraQline recently found U.S. consumers buy most of their small appliances from Walmart, followed by Amazon. Sears ranked fourth, behind Target.

