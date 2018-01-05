Holland worker hit by steel coil dies; state launches probe

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is investigating a workplace incident that led to the death of a Holland man.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs confirmed Friday that 56-year-old Scott Teusink was working at Challenge Manufacturing in Holland on Friday, Dec. 22 when he was hit by a steel coil.

Tuesink was conscious as he was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital with injuries, LARA confirmed. However, he died eight days later at the Meijer Heart Center.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation into the incident, following state protocol. A spokeswoman for MIOSHA says the investigation may take several weeks or months to complete.

Memorial services for Tuesink are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 6 at The Christ Memorial Church Chapel, according to his online obituary.

