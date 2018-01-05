Icy road factor in head-on crash; 2 injured

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies say two people were injured in a crash near Holland Thursday.

It happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Riley Street and 107th Avenue in Holland Township.

A vehicle heading eastbound on Riley Street lost control, crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle. Debris from the head-on crash hit a second westbound vehicle, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the westbound vehicle received minor injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

