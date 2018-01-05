Investigators ID man killed in Walker apartment fire

Related Coverage Man found dead after Walker apartment fire

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say a fire that killed a Walker man was accidental.

Around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, firefighters from Alpine Township and Walker were called to an apartment in the 900 block of 4 Mile Road NW, just west of Alpine Avenue.

The first crews to arrive at the scene found smoke coming from the apartment and a man dead inside the living room, according to the Walker fire department.

In a Friday news release, investigators identified the victim as 67-year-old Charles William Galaszewski of Walker.

Authorities said the fire was sparked by “accidental causes” and Galaszewski died as a result. Investigators did not elaborate on the cause.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact Walker police at 616.791.6788 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

