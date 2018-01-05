KCAS Pets of the Week: Mr. Meter, Sandy and Stout





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a warm, four-legged friend to help get you through this record cold, check out this week’s pets of the week.

First up is Mr. Meter. This sweet pup gets along well with other dogs and everyone he meets. Mr. Meter likes playing with toys, going for walks and cuddling.

Next up is Sandy and Stout, who are 11 years old and 7 years old, respectively. They were surrendered by their owner, who couldn’t care for them any longer.

Sandy and Stout are pretty much inseparable, so shelter workers would love to have them adopted together. They are mellow, playful, cuddly and ready for new home.

For more information about Mr. Meter, Sandy, Stout or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

