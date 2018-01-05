Lakeshore taking brunt of winter’s fury





SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Already this winter, the lines have been drawn in the snow.

The lakeshore is experiencing significantly more snow than areas inland with southern West Michigan seeing significant accumulations.

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Bill Steffen reports that lakeshore communities have seen upwards of five feet of snow as of January 5.

Those who call the area home were seen working on moving the snow during a reprieve in the precipitation Friday afternoon. Residents could be seen blowing the snow while snow plows pushed it into large mounds.

One business in downtown South Haven had an excavating company load up some of the snow in dump trucks to be hauled away.

The distribution of snow has been far from fair , not unlike most other winters in West Michigan.

While lakeshore communities shovel through more than 60 inches of snow, Grand Rapids has seen about 35 inches, according to Storm Team 8.

The disparity is greater when compared to the western shore of Lake Michigan. Wisconsin’s coast has dealt with less than a foot of snow, Storm Team 8 reports.

It’s an unfair juxtaposition that won’t change this season — or likely ever for the lakeshore. Several inches are forecast for Friday night into Saturday morning along the southern West Michigan lakeshore.

Perhaps it’s the price to pay for the beautiful sunsets all year around.

