More than 30 dogs, cats die after in-home animal rescue fire

ONONDAGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say more than 30 dogs and cats have died following a fire at a mid-Michigan home that served as an animal rescue.

Ingham County Animal Control Director John Dinon tells the Lansing State Journal that the bodies of 16 dogs and 18 cats were recovered from the home following the Tuesday night fire in Onondaga Township, located south of Lansing.

The newspaper reports that homeowner Tammy Venzke operated “TJ’s Rescued Angels” from the home. Vicky Marines, an employee of the animal rescue operation, says 12 dogs and four cats survived. She says they have been placed with people Venzke knows.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately released by authorities.

Information from: Lansing State Journal

