Preps roundup: Jan. 5, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Second-ranked Grandville defeated Grand Rapids Catholic Central 2-0 in high school hockey action Friday night.
The Bulldogs have a quick turnaround against more stiff competition, when they face off against top-ranked Detroit Catholic Central on Saturday. The puck is scheduled to drop at 5:30 p.m. at the Georgetown Ice Arena.
In high school basketball, Godwin Heights knocked off Calvin Christian with a final score of 74-60.
East Grand Rapids was able to win comfortably against Holland, finishing with a final score of 67-39.
**Watch highlights from each of the games in the video above.