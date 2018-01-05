Snow Conditions Report: Jan. 5, 2018





A two-week stretch of Arctic temperatures over West Michigan has made for fantastic snow conditions across the state. Snowpack ranges from 4″ on the low end to up to 30″ in the Upper Peninsula. The cold will hold this weekend, keeping snowmelt at bay for outdoor recreation.

Here are some measured depths around the region. Most locations are up a few, if not several inches from last weekend.

The snow depth is especially deep along the lakeshore, where lake-effect snow has dumped additional accumulations due to the Arctic cold.

Lakeshore locations have at least 10″ on the ground. The rest of our viewing area in West Michigan has at least 4″ of snow, and more snow is expected this weekend.

Lake-effect snow will drop fresh powder along the lakeshore, especially in Van Buren, Allegan, and Berrien counties. Widespread snow is expected Sunday.

Saturday will be colder than Sunday but will feature more sunshine inland. The coldest timeframe this weekend will be early Saturday when low temperatures will likely dip well below zero. Highs Saturday will be in the teens. On Sunday, they will be in the upper 20s with even milder air on tap next week.

Highs will climb into the upper 30s Thursday with a rain/snow mix. This will likely lead to melting and deteriorating snowpack for the coming weekend.

The extended January outlook doesn’t look to lean much warmer or much colder than average. There is an equal chance for both warmth and chill.

Looking beyond into early February, forecasts have a slightly warmer lean. Be sure to take advantage of the ideal conditions this weekend, because there is no guarantee how long it will last!

