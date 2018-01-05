Strong second period powers Griffins to fifth straight win

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids scored three second period goals as well as one goal in both the first and third periods to hold off Rockord, 5-3 Friday night at Van Andel Arena.

The victory is the fifth straight for Grand Rapids and marks the longest win streak of the season.

Ben Street scored twice and Matt Lorito, Dominick Shine, and Eric Tangradi all added one goal a piece to lead Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids improves to 16-15-1-4. The Griffins are on the road to face Chicago Saturday night. Opening puck drops at 8:05 pm.

