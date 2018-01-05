Viral video leads to unforgettable trip for W. MI family

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan family’s Christmas morning of gathering around the tree and opening gifts has gone viral.

But it’s what happened after that video took off on Twitter that has the family talking.

“Everybody’s seen the video from there. Oh my gosh! The greatest thing in the world getting a Corey Davis jersey,” said Roger Van.

Viewers have a hard time not smiling at the video of 26-year-old Travis Van, a man with Down Syndrome, open a No. 84 Western Michigan University football jersey with Corey Davis’ name on the back.

The Van family knew their Christmas gift would spark excitement — that’s why Travis’s brother, Hunter, had the camera rolling.

@TheCDavis84 I know you probably get this a lot, but I think that my brother is your biggest fan. For Christmas Santa brought him your WMU jersey and his reaction was truly priceless pic.twitter.com/1SqjQBdsST — Hunter Van (@Htvan8) December 25, 2017

“(Hunter) was kinda sneaky. He knew the last present was the Corey Davis jersey,” said Travis and Hunter’s father, Roger Van.

Davis played wide receiver for the Broncos from 2013-16 and is now catching passes for the Tennessee Titans.

The tweet Davis received from Hunter Van on Christmas day was one of the best he’s ever had.

I️ love the reaction, made my day! Let’s get It signed for him https://t.co/Ymji8tXk8E — Corey Davis (@TheCDavis84) December 25, 2017

“Just to put a smile on a kid’s face on Christmas day, there’s no greater feeling,” Davis said in a video produced by the Titans. That’s when things really started to move.

Davis and the Titans invited Travis and his family to Nashville for the weekend.

They toured the practice facility, met the team and experienced moments the family will never forget. The family was gifted a football, which Davis signed in addition to the WMU jersey he received on Christmas.

The Titans made their own video of Travis’ visit and added another jersey to his collection.

Friendship formed through social media: The story of @TheCDavis84 and his biggest fan Travis Van #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/2Pg5WBjVUt — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 4, 2018

“To my main man Travis,” Roger reads off the back of Travis’ jersey.

“You’re the main man?” asks Julie Van, Travis’ mother, followed by a reply of “Yes mom.”

It was a whirlwind weekend in Nashville for the family and the team.

“On a day before a huge game that gets them in the playoffs, (in) the NFL, that’s huge. Just getting in the playoffs and they had to win to do it and they took time out of a very important day for him and us that was huge,” reflected Roger Van.

A weekend that began with a tweet and ended with an experience the Van family of Schoolcraft will never forget.

