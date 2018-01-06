BCFD: Man thawing pipes accidentally starts fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire in Battle Creek Saturday was sparked by a man trying to unfreeze the pipes, firefighters say.

The small fire broke out around 5:15 p.m. at a home on 22nd Street just south of W. Territorial Road.

Battle Creek Fire Department Battalion Chief Martin Erskine told 24 Hour News 8 a man was heating the pipes from the outside when surrounding materials reached ignition temperatures.

The man and a woman in the house escaped safely. A cat and dog inside were rescued by firefighters.

Crews doused the fire quickly and there wasn’t much damage.

Erskine said thawing pipes may not be as simple as it seems.

“You’re heating up other combustible materials, like wood,” he told 24 Hour News 8 over the phone Saturday night. “We recommend calling a professional plumber for pipes in winter.”

