Sheriff: 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting on I-96

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide on I-96 north of Clarksville Saturday night, Ionia County authorities say.

Ionia County Sheriff Dale Miller told 24 Hour News 8 one of the people who died was the shooter.

A second victim was hospitalized; that person’s condition was not immediately available.

Authorities did not immediately provide any information about the identities of any of the people involved or their relationship to one another, nor have they yet released details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

It happened just east of exit 59 to Nash Highway in Boston Township. A van could be seen there surrounded by emergency vehicles.

Authorities closed off a 12-mile stretch of I-96 in eastern Kent and western Ionia counties as they investigated. Ionia County Central Dispatch says the eastbound lanes were shut down from Alden Nash Road south of Lowell all the way to Jordan Lake Road, which is southwest of Ionia.

The sheriff said authorities had to shut down such a long stretch because of the limited number of on- and off-ramps.

