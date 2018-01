WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a no one was injured in a Wyoming house fire early Saturday.

The fire happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Van Allen Street, just off Madison Avenue.

Crews on scene say everyone was able to make it out of the home safely.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious, according to crews on scene.

